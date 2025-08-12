Collins broke his arm and played on in Dons' opening day draw

Warne offered an update from the MK Dons treatment room

Striker Aaron Collins could be sidelined for a lengthy spell after he broke his arm in the first game of the season.

The 28-year-old was bundled to the ground in the first-half in what looked to be a penalty decision, but the referee waved play-on. Landing awkwardly, Collins in fact fractured his humerus. Speaking after the Oldham game, boss Paul Warne thought it was down to a sting the ex-Bolton man suffered the day before the game, but physios later revealed the full extent of his injury.

“Aaron has damaged his arm, he’s got a fracture on his humerus,” the head coach confirmed. “He’s out for a few weeks but with it being his arm, he can at least carry on running so once he’s available to join in, he won’t be too far off from being sharp. It’s disappointing, it came from the non-foul for the penalty claim.

“It’s why we have a squad, we’ll get by.”

With Collins set to miss Tuesday night’s trip to Bristol City, he will be joined by midfielder Kane Thompson-Sommers, who limped out early in the 2-0 win over Barrow on Saturday.

Warne updated: “Kane tweaked his groin and he hasn’t trained so I expect him to be out for ten days to two weeks. He was stretching for a pass, so he’s probably got a bit of damage in there.”

Defenders Sam Sherring, Nathan Thompson and Laurence Maguire are nearing comebacks, while Dan Crowley and Scott Hogan are also edging closer to returns.