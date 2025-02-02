Common sense must prevail in MK Dons' playing style for it to work

Tom MCgill | Getty Images

MK Dons are getting caught out too much trying to risk playing in their ‘style’

There is a time and a place to ‘play out from the back’ and the MK Dons players must learn when and where to do it.

Once again on Saturday, Dons’ defence was caught out playing a ball from inside their penalty area into the danger zone. Having previously had scares when keeper Tom McGill put Jay Williams under unnecessary pressure, a few minutes later, Jack Sanders did exactly the same and, unlike the first time, Dons got punished when Joe Ironside fired in the opener for Doncaster Rovers.

But it is not the first time they have been punished of late making that same pass. They had similar warning signs against Walsall two weeks ago, and got punished in the same way for the Saddlers’ fourth goal. It was that goal too which contributed to McGill’s dropping from the side for the next three games, only returning due to injury to Craig MacGillivray.

Making that pass into the pivot midfielder is a key part of Dons’ way of playing, drawing midfield players out of position to open up space in behind. But while Scott Lindsey wants his squad to play with bravery and confidence in the system, he said he is screaming for common sense too.

“It's down to decision making,” he said. “I'll stand there and take responsibility for our style of play, but if there's a pass that's not on because there's a man literally standing there, ready to steal it, then the decision is wrong to make it. We have to be better at making those decisions.

“We made a mistake for the first goal. We had the warning signs a few minutes earlier when Tom made the same pass into Jay Williams with a lot of pressure in behind him, but we got lucky. And then we made the same pass again, which is just a poor decision.

“Yes, we want to play through the thirds, but I don't want to be giving the opposition goals.”

He continued: “Today, I felt two or three times we played into that pivot when there was a man ready with his knife and fork to eat it up. And after we've had two or three scares with it, we do it again. You could see the space was outside, not through the middle.

“We have to have the nous to see that they're hungry to steal balls in there, so don't play into the pivot then. It's not rocket science.”