Competition between Kioso and Watson is urging both to get better

Peter Kioso said he is enjoying the competition for a starting role at MK Dons with Tennai Watson

Both Peter Kioso and Tennai Watson are challenging each other to remain on top of their game this season.

The duo are often rotated by Dons head coach Liam Manning in the right wing-back position, with Kioso already making six appearances for the club since signing from Championship side Luton Town on transfer deadline day.

With options all over the pitch, Kioso said the friendly competition between all the players has helped the club make a great start to the season, and the rotation schedule with Watson has meant both need to be at their best.

He said: “It's not an easy role, and there is a lot of change between me and T, but it's a good headache for the gaffer to have and he knows both of us are capable of doing it.

“T is a great wing-back and he makes me work harder, and I make him work harder. But at the end of the day, we're both ready. And whoever plays I know they'll have a great game. It's so important because if we are to get promotion, we'll need everyone doing the job.”

Kioso has twice found himself in the right place at the right time to score important goals for Dons, firing them ahead at Gillingham and equalising against Doncaster last time out. Last season, the 22-year-old scored six goals - including one against Dons for Northampton - and he believes he is in a position to beat that total this year.

“The gaffer's style and the way he wants me to play puts me in the right positions, so then it's up to me to capitalise,” he said. “For me, I've set my bars and my targets for what I want to reach but for me, it's about beating last season. I got six goals last season so it's about beating that.