Concentration is key for Dons keeper Fisher to keep him on his toes

Andrew Fisher says he is enjoying MK Dons’ style of play this season just as much as last season, even if it means staying in his penalty area a lot more under Liam Manning

He might not have been called upon to make many saves on Tuesday night, but Andrew Fisher said he could not afford to take his eye off the ball in the second half against Wigan Athletic.

With MK Dons leading 2-1 at the DW Stadium, they were happy to give up control of the game as the home side pressed on, however the Dons keeper seldom had to get his gloves dirty. That’s not to say he had an easy night though.

“Everyone thinks it's an easy job at the back!” he said. “But one split second in the 90 minutes you can be called upon. Keeping your concentration and communicating with the rest of the team helps with that. You can be called upon at any time and that can be the difference.

“To be fair, I like staying in the game, games I'm involved more often.”

Fisher was regularly spotted outside his penalty area last season, roaming out to play as more of a sweeper at times under Dons’ previous regime. Under Liam Manning however, the 18-yard box has become home again for the 23-year-old.

The tweaks in Dons’ style of play though, according to Fisher, means he doesn’t have to be quite as free-roaming as he was last season, but still steps out when he needs to.

He said: “There have been minor tweaks about how we play, thinking about the threats rather than the playing style now, cutting out silly mistakes which lead to goals. The first goal in games is massive, it starts the momentum. I think we responded well against Wigan after conceding first again.

“We go longer more when teams are pressing so not to invite it. It's just minor things.

“The game is adapting, and that’s one of the things that is coming into goalkeeping - everyone wants a keeper who is good with their feet. But keeping the ball out of the net is the main thing so you can’t get carried away with it.