Concern for Thompson after worrying knee injury

The defender could be out for a lengthy period after limping out on Tuesday

MK Dons could be without Nathan Thompson for a lengthy spell after the defender limped out against Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

Taking a heavy hit to his knee just 20 minutes into his second game since signing from Stevenage on Friday night, the 34-year-old battled on for a couple of minutes before coming off, and left Stadium MK on crutches.

Speaking after the game, which Dons would go on to win 2-1, head coach Scott Lindsey admitted it did not look good for Thompson, and said he may be side-lined for a while with the injury.

“We're really worried about what it looks like for Nathan,” he said. “He's hyper-extended his knee, and then the lad has landed on him. I'm hopeful there's no structural damage, but the early signs are that it doesn't look great. We'll have to wait and see.

“We'll have to wait to see what it looks like, but it's not good. It was disappointing to lose him so early in the game.

“Nathan would have gotten us up the field a lot easier, and he makes us feel a lot safer. But he might not be on the pitch for a while now we'll have to wait and see.”

With less than a week to go in the transfer window, Lindsey hinted Thompson’s injury, along with the long-term lay-off for Laurence Maguire too, may prompt them to go back into the market to find more defensive cover, adding: “It keeps us a bit short so we'll have to rethink something.”