Concern for Tomlinson as he limps out of MK Dons' draw with Crawley

The full-back picked up an injury early on Tuesday night

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Tomlinson left the Broadfield Stadium in a protective boot after suffering an injury early on against Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

On a night MK Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 with Scott Lindsey’s Reds, Tomlinson went down inside the opening nine minutes trying to keep tabs on Ade Adeyemo, limping on for another couple of minutes before having to come off for Aaron Nemane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving in a protective boot, Tomlinson could be out of action for a while according to Warne.

“His foot is in a boot, which is never a good sign, and it’s the bottom of his foot, which is also never a good sign,” Warne said. “When the physios went on, their message to me straight away was that he’s in trouble. Whether he turned quickly and landed funny or something, I don’t know but it’s not great. We’re lucky it’s this side of the window.”

Without much cover at full-back, which head coach Paul Warne has earmarked as an area to strengthen before the window closes, Nemane was tasked with playing out of position and impressed the boss.

Warne continued: “We were looking to add another full-back anyway because we’ve not got many in the building, but this sharpens the pencil now. Joe might be fine by next week but it highlights the weakness in our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joe looks in a bad way, but Aaron came on and looked amazing. He was our stand-out performer, considering he isn’t a left-back, he did really well against their most dangerous player. We’ll have to refresh before the weekend.”