Confidence from win must drive Dons on to more

One win did not change MK Dons’ landscape dramatically on Saturday, but it will go a long way to changing the mood around Stadium MK, Mark Jackson hopes.

After a tough week, with fan discontent rising, Mo Eisa’s strike was enough to claim the 1-0 win over Cambridge United - their first in seven - but they remained 22nd, and looking towards other results in the week to help them out before their trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

But with three points in their pocket and the long-awaited win giving them a boost, Jackson is keen to see his side put their recent funk behind them at long last.

“Hopefully, it gives the players the belief that we can go on that run and achieve our goal,” he said. “Deep down, the belief is always there, but when you don't win for a while and the performances aren't there, sometimes anxiety kicks in. And we had to push through that.

“We had a really strong focus last week. We had honest conversations, and every day the work got stronger and stronger.

“The players did the business on the pitch. It's not easy to deal with that pressure, and they did that.”

Jack Tucker, who was named man of the match on Saturday, was keen not to get too far ahead of himself with the victory though, admitting there was still a lot of work to be done in the final ten games.

He added: “The mood will be better - we've not had a win in a while so the confidence will creep back in but we're not getting carried away.

