Confidence will not be dented after FA Cup defeat, says Norman

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup, Cameron Norman says MK Dons have no reason to have their newly discovered confidence dented.

Beaten 3-2 by higher league opposition in the form of Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, the former Newport County man felt Dons showed a lot of promise against the League One side, and probably deserved to get at least a replay out of the game.

Having won two and lost two under Mike Williamson's watch now, Norman said Saturday's cup KO will not take away from Dons' recent revival, and that confidence is only growing in the dressing room, despite the immediate disappointment after the game.

He said: "There is no confidence lost from this performance. We're disappointed to have lost though. On another day, the chances go in and we come out like the team we've looked in recent weeks and see it out.

"We feel like we're in a good place, and there was a positive end. You saw how good we could be in the first-half.

"You can see the patterns we're working towards, and with the ability we have in the team, we can cut through teams like we did for our first goal, and it could have happened on multiple occasions.

"We can't beat ourselves up too much. We felt like we had a really good spell in the first-half, felt like we dominated, and felt like it was ours for the taking in the second-half. But I think we came away from what the gaffer wants from us.