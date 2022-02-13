Consistency has been key for ever-improving Harvie

Daniel Harvie has been one of Dons’ most consistent players this season

Nearly a year ago, Daniel Harvie was withdrawn after just 32 minutes in the 3-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium and cut a despondent figure on the side lines afterwards.

Now he is one of Dons’ most consistent performers and a regular in the side, having made 33 appearances so far this season.

Not only growing in stature in the side performance-wise, the 23-year-old is also seen, and heard, barking orders to those around him, unafraid to demand more from his team-mates.

The demands levelled in his direction from head coach Liam Manning though are to chip in more in the attacking third. He has three assists to his name this season, and although Manning wants to up those numbers, he has been impressed with Harvie’s progression.

“He's there week-in, week-out,” Manning said. “He hasn't missed much this season and that speaks volumes about him. He's a winner, he wants to work and is a terrific character. After that, he has a level of physical robustness as well. He is able to execute how we use wing-backs even better.

“We've been on at him all season about his end-product and I think he's adding a bit more quality in that final third of the pitch. He gets into some really good attacking positions but that final bit was not quite there. He's really improving that now and I think he's adding a lot more in attacking areas.”

For Harvie, his improvement has been a labour of work but he feels there is room for him to continue his progression.

He said: “I just try and learn every day, and take on as much advice as I can. I always have done, and I try to become a better player every day.