Consistency will be key to get the best out of Southampton loanee Lawrence at MK Dons
Nico Lawrence is taking things game-by-game at MK Dons as he hopes to play consistent football this season.
The 20-year-old has looked impressive in his three games in a white shirt since arriving on loan from Southampton in the summer, but injuries have severely hampered his progress at Stadium MK.
After playing the opener against Bradford City, he spent ten week side-lined after a minor knee operation, returning last week in the wins over Morecambe and Accrington Stanley. A tight hamstring though forced him out of the win over Grimsby on Saturday.
It was a similar story for the defender last season - after starting the season well with Colchester, injury forced him back to St Mary’s early. After his setbacks though, he wants to take things a game-at-a-time to start to build up a bit of consistency and momentum in his own game.
“We've all got promotion on our minds, but I don't think too long-term,” he said. “LawrI take things game-by-game, so as long as we keep performing the way we are, the table will show.
“It felt like the same thing, I played the first few games, started to build up some momentum and then got injured again. I'm hoping to stay in the team, stay fit and I think my performances will speak for themselves. My knee is perfect now, so I'm ready to go.”
Former Dons boss Russell Martin played a key part in pitching the club as the preferred location for Lawrence this season, to play under his friend Mike Williamson prior to his departure to Carlisle. But with Scott Lindsey now in charge, Lawrence said the new coach’s style suits him well because of his experience of playing under Martin too.
He said: “I had a meeting with Russ about my options. He was set on MK, set it would suit me a lot in terms of how we play, who has come here before and where they are now. Obviously it gave me some drive to come here.
“I love this system - it's very ball-playing, so it suits me. He's quite aggressive-minded too, so his personality is driven into the team and he comes across well.
“It's very similar to Southampton - the build-up from goal-kicks, the mid-build-up - so it suits me well.”
