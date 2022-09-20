Consistently high performances for Dons will help Smith get to the World Cup

Liam Manning is keen to see MK Dons midfielder Matt Smith impress for both club and country to secure himself a spot on the plane to the Qatar World Cup this winter.

Smith is one of four international call-ups this week as he links up with the Wales team for their final Nations League fixtures - their final games before Rob Page announces his picks for the World Cup.

The 22-year-old Smith heads off to the camp with a strong performance for his club under his belt too, having scored his first Dons goal on Saturday against Oxford United, before sending Will Grigg through where he was upended to secure the match-winning penalty at the Kassam Stadium.

Manning, speaking after the game on Saturday, said he hopes Smith’s desire to be a part of Wales’ World Cup plans will help him step up in a Dons shirt.

“It’s a part of his plan to get into that Wales squad, but like anything it’s about performing and delivering,” said the head coach.

“What will get him into the squad is consistently playing and performing in our team and doing it to a high level. And we want him to go - it’s a terrific opportunity for him, but for the club to have someone at the World Cup.

“We’ll keep pushing him to perform for us, to get to a consistent level and to win games. If the team is doing well and being successful, the individuals benefit off that as well.”

Not only Smith though, Dawson Devoy and Josh Kayode have been called up to the Republic of Ireland U21s squad, while Daniel Oyegoke joins England U20s for the first time too, forcing Dons’ game with Lincoln City this Saturday to be postponed.

Manning continued: “First and foremost, it’s a proud moment for all of them to represent their country. We hope they do well, perform and deliver. It’s terrific recognition for them and the club as well.

“It enhances the development of the lads who are going away. It gives them the experience of going away to a different country, playing a different style. It’s a great opportunity to represent us as a club while they are away while bringing that confidence back with them.”

The international break also affords Dons two weeks without disruption on the traning pitch ahead of their game with Peterborough United next month.

“It gave us an extra training block but also time to rest,” Manning said. “It's such a crazy schedule. We're Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday all the way through October. For everyone it's relentless. You have to then be creative in the way you coach because we can't train as a group.