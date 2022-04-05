Contrasting loan spells have been a learning experience for Coventry

Conor Coventry gets a hug from MK Dons coach David Wright at Stadium MK. Coventry, on loan from West Ham, said the two halves of his season could not be more different after struggling for game time at Peterborough earlier this term.

The impact a transfer window can make on a player is not lost on MK Dons’ midfielder Conor Coventry.

Tipped for big things at West Ham after an impressive pre-season campaign with the Hammers, he was handed a loan spell at Championship side Peterborough United following their promotion from League One.

First team opportunities were a rarity at London Road though, and Coventry fell down the pecking order. Recalled early from his spell, he packed his bags for Stadium MK and aside from a 15 minute period at the end of his debut in January, has not missed a minute of football since.

“The two halves of my season are very contrasting,” he admitted. “These things happen in football and life. I'm a much stronger person now after being at a place where my opportunities were limited.

“It makes me grateful for every opportunity I get now, and it makes me want to play every game as if it's my last. I've learned a lot from it, and I'm really happy here and playing.”

Conor Coventry in action for MK Dons against Cheltenham Town

Quickly establishing himself in the centre of the park, he has been partnered alongside Josh McEachran, David Kasumu and Matt Smith in the middle, but Coventry has been the constant for Liam Manning in a competitive position.

“There are some really top players in midfield,” Coventry continued. “But everywhere else is as well. Players can come in and out but the level stays the same.

“I get to see it every day in training, the levels are so high. We've got a competitiveness but a togetherness as well, we're all pulling in the same direction.”

Manning said Coventry’s quick-forming relationship alongside McEachran has been a real boost for Dons since his arrival in January, and feels the 22-year-old is showing the promise West Ham fans see in him.

The head coach added: “He has been terrific. I knew what I'd be getting from him. When it's a footballing game he's got quality, awareness, and he's made a really positive impact. And when it's a scrap, he also imposes himself.