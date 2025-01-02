Cook proud of Chesterfield players despite MK Dons defeat

Paul Cook | Getty Images

Paul Cook was pleased with his players’ endeavour after nearly coming from 2-0 down against MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield boss Paul Cook felt his side did everything but score an equaliser in their 2-1 defeat to MK Dons on New Year’s Day.

Trailing 2-0 at half-time, the Spireites manager urged his side to dig deep to try and get something from the game at the SMH Group Stadium - a place they had only lost once at in League Two all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Darren Oldaker’s excellent free-kick with quarter of an hour to go made for a thrilling finale, Chesterfield were unable to get an equaliser, though they came within the width of the goal-line from doing so deep into stoppage time.

Speaking afterwards, Cook said: “I didn’t think we were great in spells in the game but I thought we finished really strong. I asked the players at half-time to show character and desire and they did that.

“I could not be any more prouder of those lads as a group of players. They kept taking the game to MK Dons and, in the end, it was only the width of a line, possibly, that stopped us equalising.

“We are 10th in the league and there is loads of football to play and our club is in a great place. Our fan-base is solid and away support is great and we have got two fantastic owners so let’s see what the season can bring.”