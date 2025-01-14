County star was always top of MK Dons' January wish-list

Dan Crowley | Getty Images

Dons’ sporting director Liam Sweeting spoke about the pursuit of new signing Dan Crowley

Despite being turned away in the summer, MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting admitted Dan Crowley remained top of their wish-list no matter which way they turned.

Dons were keen to add the 27-year-old to their ranks during the summer window with Mike Williamson at the helm, but saw a couple of bids knocked back by Notts County.

With Dons’ new ownership group, led by Fahad Al Ghanim, taking over, the club were able to lure Aaron Nemane from Meadow Lane but Crowley remained in black and white when the window closed.

But after a starring performance on Boxing Day at Stadium MK in County’s dominant 2-0 win, in front of a watching Al Ghanim, Crowley’s name was set firmly atop the list of players to go after when the January window reopened.

And on Tuesday, Dons landed their man.

Sweeting said: "I think it's safe to say Dan is a footballer we've admired for a long time but, first and foremost, we believe we're signing an ambitious person, who believes in our project and the journey we want to go on.

“Without doubt, he is a hugely talented midfielder, arguably at a peak stage in his career, and we hope he can quickly transition to the way we play and really affect the squad.

"Dan was a name we couldn't move past as we discussed with Scott and his coaches around where we could improve this month, and I know they are all excited to work with him.

“I'd like to thank Notts County for all their professionalism throughout the process and of course our Chairman Fahad Al Ghanim for his support in making this deal happen. There's no shying away from the fact this is a really exciting day for MK Dons, and we're all thrilled to have Dan in the building."