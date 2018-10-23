County to use Dons' form as incentive to beat them

Notts County boss Harry Kewell believes his side can finally end MK Dons unbeaten run at Stadium MK this season.

Dons have not lost in any competition at home under Paul Tisdale - a streak stretching nine games.

Notts County made a dreadful start to the season under Kevin Nolan, who was sacked before August was over, replaced by Kewell, who left Crawley to take over at Meadow Lane.

However, it took him five games to pick up his first win in charge of the Magpies, which became three on the spin before losing 4-0 to Bury on Saturday, as they slipped to 21st in the table.

Dons meanwhile have won the last four, with four clean sheets in a row as they climbed into the automatic promotion spots on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Northampton at home.

If history is anything to go by, it will be a tough one for County, having only picked up a point in seven visits to Milton Keynes, and only one win in 14 games between the sides - a 2-0 win at Meadow Lane in 2010. Dons meanwhile boast 10 victories when the sides have met.

Despite the ominous task facing Kewell's side, the Australian believes Notts County have as good a chance as any of ending Dons' excellent run at Stadium MK.

“Someone has to win there,” he said. “It’s an incentive for us because it presents an additional challenge.

“It’s nice to be given this task because there is extra motivation as we want to be the team that knocks them off their peg.

“We know it will be a tough challenge because they are well-organised, have a very experienced manager and some quality players. It’ll be an interesting game.”