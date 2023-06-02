Coventry City and Northampton Town to take on MK Dons in pre-season
MK Dons’ first three pre-season games of the summer have been confirmed
MK Dons will take on Championship and League One opposition during their pre-season campaign this summer.
Three friendlies have been announced so far for Graham Alexander’s team to prepare for their League Two season, the first of which on Tuesday July 11 when they will Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale (7.45pm).
The second to be announced thus far will see Championship side Coventry City, who lost on penalties in the play-off final to Luton Town, visit Stadium MK on Tuesday July 25 (7.45pm).
Four days later, neighbours Northampton Town, who secured promotion to League One last term, will also visit MK on Saturday July 29 (3pm).
Season Ticket holders can purchase tickets at a rate of £10 adults, £5 under-21s, £8 over-65s, £8 under-25s and £1 under-14s while general sale tickets are priced at £12 adults, £10 over-65s, £10 under-25s, £6 under-21s and £1 under-14s. To book tickets CLICK HERE, visit the box office at Stadium MK or call 01908 622933. Tickets will be available to buy right up until kick-off.