Coventry is living up to expectations during Dons loan spell

Conor Coventry threw himself into plenty of challenges like this against Ipswich Town on Saturday

Conor Coventry is already living up to Liam Manning’s expectations after arriving on loan from West Ham.

The 21-year-old has made six consecutive starts since signing from the Hammers during the January transfer window, and has seen his influence and impact on games grow week on week.

In his performance against Fleetwood Town, in awful conditions on a difficult pitch, Coventry showed he can mix it when the going gets tough in League One, while he offered up some clever touches and astute game reading against Ipswich when the game offers up the opportunity to for Dons to get the ball down and play.

Read More Why West Ham fans will be happy with Coventry’s MK Dons loan

“I've known Conor a long time and knew exactly what I'd get from him,” said Manning of his midfielder. “If it's a footballing game, he can play, or if it's a physical battle like at Wycombe, he can compete in that too.

“We've brought in someone who can add to the team and has settled quickly.

“In a battle, you saw what he could do, and in a footballing game you know what he can deliver. When it's a scrap, land on seconds and be physical, he can do that as well.