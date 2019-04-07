Cowley is not ready to admit Lincoln are all but up

With an 11 point gap at the top of League 2, Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley is still not ready to concede his side are dead certs to get promoted.

The 2-0 win over MK Dons on Saturday effectively puts The Imps into League 1, which could be officially confirmed next weekend.

Goals from John Akinde and Bruno Andrade secured the double over Paul Tisdale's side, extending their lead atop the division while seeing Dons drop to third on goal difference.

Lincoln take on Cheltenham next week, and although their promotion hunt could be complete with win over the Robins, manager Cowley is not counting his chickens just yet.

“We are getting closer," said the manager. "We can enjoy a small moment after this match but we’ve got to make sure that we refocus and get ready for the final games.

“We have to make sure that we prepare really professionally. It is really important that we don’t get ahead of ourselves.

More than 5,500 Lincoln fans were at Stadium MK

“We are really pleased with our performance and our processes, I thought the boys were incredible.

“We knew the importance and magnitude of the game in a stadium that is not meant for this league. We responded to all that and we are all really proud.

“We were very well organised – the players’ game management and control was great.

“The older players help the young players and when you have the kind of support we had here, you are always going to work that little bit harder. It’s just a brilliant day for Lincoln City."