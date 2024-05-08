Crawley boss warned his players not to celebrate at half-time in play-offs

Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey told his players not to overly celebrate ‘at half-time’ in the play-off clash with MK Dons.

Despite their dominant position heading to the second leg at Stadium MK, leading 3-0, Lindsey warned not to get too far ahead of themselves by daring to dream the tie is over.

Goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy put the Red Devils firmly in control of the tie though,

He said: “I know they wanted me to but there’s no way in a million years I was going to do that because it’s half-time and I am not celebrating tonight and I have told the players not to celebrate tonight.

“It is a pretty good first half and we are delighted with our performance and of course the result but there is still a lot to do. We have given ourselves a really good chance now but we have to remain professional, recover properly and prepare properly for what’s going to be a really tough game at their place on Saturday.

“I am really pleased, I thought we played well. I thought we scored some really good goals and I thought we had a real energy about us tonight but we are only at half time and we have to be respectful of that and respectful of them because they are a really good side.