Crawley fans ‘sad’ not to capture Dons' new signing Maguire 

Laurence Maguire secured promotion with Crawley Town last season

MK Dons’ new signing Laurence Maguire was well-thought of at his former club

MK Dons’ capture of defender Laurence Maguire came as something of a blow to Crawley Town supporters.

The 27-year-old was a key part of the Red Devils’ promotion to League One last season, and following his release from parent club Chesterfield, many in West Sussex were eager to snap the centre-back up on a permanent contract for next season and beyond.

“A lot of Crawley fans sad to see him not move up to League One with the Reds, think he is more than capable of playing at that level,” said Mark Dunford, Editor of Sussex World and Crawley Town reporter. “He was an integral part of the Crawley side who got promoted.

“He played the left side of a back three, but always looked to get forward.

“He’s comfortable on the ball, a good passer and great in the air. Has many of the good attributes that his brother Harry has.

“He may lack a little bit of pace but he makes up for that with how he reads the game and has good anticipation.”

Maguire was seen as high on Crawley’s list, but heads to Milton Keynes as the third signing, and the second centre-half to bolster the line, following the capture of Luke Offord, formerly of Crewe Alexandra.

With bolstering the backline of huge importance ahead of the new season, head coach Mike Williamson was eager to bring him in quickly.

He said: “Laurence is a hugely talented defender. As a centre-back, he possesses all the physical qualities you need to succeed at this level.