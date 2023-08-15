Crawley to provide MK Dons with a different type of test - Norman

Defender Cameron Norman has warned not to expect a free-flowing performance when they take on Crawley Town tonight.

Saturday’s opening half against Tranmere, despite Rovers’ manager Ian Dawes comments, was one of the best from Dons at home in a long time, but the game turned into more of a slug-fest in the second as Graham Alexander’s side held on for a 1-0 win.

Crawley, who narrowly avoided relegation to the National League last season, have made an unbeaten start to the campaign with a win and a draw to their names thus far.

Heading to the Broadfield Stadium tonight, Dons will be keen to continue their 100 per cent record at the start of the season, but Norman believes the game will look more like the second-half against Tranmere than the first.

He said: “Places like Crawley, especially on a Tuesday night, are tough places to go.

“We were able to play really well in the first-half on Saturday, but I can assure you tomorrow night will not be like that. You've got to prove yourself through all these tests that come out way.