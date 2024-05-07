Live

Crawley Town 1-0 MK Dons - Dons not at the races so far

MK Dons get their play-off campaign underway this evening as they take on Crawley Town
By Toby Lock
Published 7th May 2024, 18:18 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 19:48 BST

Crawley Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

19:51 BST

20 mins: Just like watching the Dons?

Ooooh we’ve seen that before! Addai plays a dangerous ball out from the back looking for Jay Williams, but Bate picks his pocket, he just can’t quite get on his touch to test the keeper

19:47 BST

17 mins: Dean furious

The striker is right to be upset there, he’s up and won the header but the rest of his team-mates have evacuated the penalty area and there’s no-one to take on his nod-down

19:45 BST

15 mins: Dons not on it yet

It’s early days, but Dons aren’t quite at the races yet. The likes of Gilbey, Bate, Payne and Wearne not really involved, with more play looking direct for Dean rather than getting it down and playing

19:41 BST

10 mins: Kelly denies Kelly

Liam Kelly again takes aim from the edge of the box as Dons only half-clear a corner, Michael Kelly though dives right to deny him

19:33 BSTUpdated 19:39 BST

3 mins: Off the line!

Oh Dean nearly opens the scoring. Keeper Corey Addai has twice wandered up to the halfway line, but got caught out there by Kelly’s ball to Dean, who rounds the keeper but Will Wright clears the striker’s effort off the line

19:37 BST

5 mins: GOAL - Crawley take the lead

The game has ping-ponged from end-to-end and barely have we finished digesting that Dean chance to Crawley take the lead.

They worked it well down the right, shove Norman off the ball, it’s fed to Liam Kelly who takes aim from the edge of the box and picks out the bottom corner

Crawley lead

19:31 BST

2 mins: Early sighter

Gilbey wins a corner in the first minute, Payne plays it out to Tomlinson on the edge but his shot is high and wide

19:29 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

19:22 BST

Pre-match odds

18:30 BSTUpdated 18:31 BST

MK Dons team news

Cameron NormanCameron Norman
Cameron Norman

Cameron Norman comes into the side this evening ahead of Kyran Lofthouse as the only change from the 4-4 draw with Sutton United on the final day of the season, which feels like weeks ago now!

Dan Kemp is also missing from the squad, not included amongst the substitutes.

MK Dons: Kelly, O’Hora, Tucker, Harvie, Tomlinson, Norman, Bate, Payne, Gilbey, Wearne, Dean

Subs: Marschall, Lewington, William, Harrison, Robson, Tezgel, Lofthouse

