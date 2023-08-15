Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - Dons make a switch to try and get into it
MK Dons take on Crawley Town this evening in League Two
Get the latest from the game.
Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE
65 mins: Robson into the book
A shove from Ethan Robson on substitute Klaidi Lolos earns him a spot in the referee’s book
60 mins: Dons make a change
Dons are going to a back four with Jack Tucker making way for Ash Hunter
58 mins: Eisa and Gilbey get in each other’s way
Leko picks the pocket on the edge of the box, but Gilbey and Eisa get in each other’s way, Eisa tries to take it off the skipper but he holds on to it only to fire wide from the edge of the box.
54 mins: Leko fires over
He’s trying to do it all himself, Leko. A cut back and another one from the striker as he gets into the box, but he unleashes a left-footed strike over the top.
52 mins: GOAL! Crawley retake the lead
Great move from the home side, Orsi with a brilliant side-footed finish past MacGillivray
51 mins: Tsaroulla again
Good effort from the goal-scorer, shot from the edge of the box needs saving by MacGillivray
49 mins: Gordon is replaced
The Crawley man has been replaced now, Adam Campbell comes on and helps Crawley get back to a full compliment.
47 mins: Early change for Crawley
Kellan Gordon has had to limp off here, I think he took a heavy challenge with Tucker and has come off second best.
Second-half
Crawley get the game restarted