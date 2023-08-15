News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - Dons make a switch to try and get into it

MK Dons take on Crawley Town this evening in League Two

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:32 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 21:08 BST

Get the latest from the game.

Crawley Town 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
21:12 BST

65 mins: Robson into the book

A shove from Ethan Robson on substitute Klaidi Lolos earns him a spot in the referee’s book

21:08 BST

60 mins: Dons make a change

Dons are going to a back four with Jack Tucker making way for Ash Hunter

21:07 BST

58 mins: Eisa and Gilbey get in each other’s way

Leko picks the pocket on the edge of the box, but Gilbey and Eisa get in each other’s way, Eisa tries to take it off the skipper but he holds on to it only to fire wide from the edge of the box.

21:02 BST

54 mins: Leko fires over

He’s trying to do it all himself, Leko. A cut back and another one from the striker as he gets into the box, but he unleashes a left-footed strike over the top.

21:00 BST

52 mins: GOAL! Crawley retake the lead

Great move from the home side, Orsi with a brilliant side-footed finish past MacGillivray

20:59 BST

51 mins: Tsaroulla again

Good effort from the goal-scorer, shot from the edge of the box needs saving by MacGillivray

20:57 BST

49 mins: Gordon is replaced

The Crawley man has been replaced now, Adam Campbell comes on and helps Crawley get back to a full compliment.

20:55 BST

47 mins: Early change for Crawley

Kellan Gordon has had to limp off here, I think he took a heavy challenge with Tucker and has come off second best.

20:53 BST

Second-half

Crawley get the game restarted

20:49 BST

In the picture: Mo Eisa

Shhhhhhh.... Mo Eisa celebrates his third goal of the seasonShhhhhhh.... Mo Eisa celebrates his third goal of the season
Shhhhhhh.... Mo Eisa celebrates his third goal of the season
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Crawley TownLeague Two