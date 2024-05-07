Live

Crawley Town 3-0 MK Dons - An awful night for Dons in the play-offs

MK Dons get their play-off campaign underway this evening as they take on Crawley Town
By Toby Lock
Published 7th May 2024, 18:18 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 21:26 BST

Crawley Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:25 BST

FULL TIME: Crawley 3-0 MK Dons

That’s the absolute nightmare scenario. Out-scored, out-played and potentially out of the play-offs well before we get back to Stadium MK.

Second best all night, MK Dons will need a miracle back at MK1.

21:22 BST

94 mins: Long-range effort

Why not eh? Max Dean chances his arm from about 40 yards, but it bounces in front of Addai who gathers

21:18 BST

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on

21:16 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 5,564 (675)

21:14 BST

85 mins: Great from Harrison

Doing what Harrison does, he barrels his way through, works it out to Lofthouse who can’t control his shot and sends it over the bar

Adeyemo replaces Orsi for Crawley

21:09 BST

81 mins: Flag goes up

Klaidi Lolos hits the bar and then heads in the rebound but he was offside

21:07 BST

79 mins: More changes

Crawley replace Jeremy Kelly with Nick Tsaroulla

Dons replace Alex Gilbey and Jack Payne with Emre Tezgel and MJ Williams

21:01 BST

73 mins: Dean clears the stand

You’d put your house on him normally to hit the target, but Max Dean taking aim from the edge of the box has stuck it over the stand behind the goal

21:00 BST

71 mins: Sucker punch

That third goal has really knocked the stuffing out of Dons. They were playing the best they had been in the whole game until then but just look lost for ideas and a way out of this mess.

Lofthouse has looked lively since coming on but his cross was high enough for Addai to gather comfortably

20:53 BST

65 mins: GOAL - Cruel deflection

They looked as though they were getting back into it, but a wicked deflection on Ronan Darcy’s cross has taken it over Michael Kelly and into the net.

It’s 3-0, and the mountain just got even bigger

