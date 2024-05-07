Crawley Town 3-0 MK Dons - An awful night for Dons in the play-offs
Get the latest from the game
Crawley Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Crawley 3-0 MK Dons
That’s the absolute nightmare scenario. Out-scored, out-played and potentially out of the play-offs well before we get back to Stadium MK.
Second best all night, MK Dons will need a miracle back at MK1.
94 mins: Long-range effort
Why not eh? Max Dean chances his arm from about 40 yards, but it bounces in front of Addai who gathers
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on
Today's attendance
Attendance: 5,564 (675)
85 mins: Great from Harrison
Doing what Harrison does, he barrels his way through, works it out to Lofthouse who can’t control his shot and sends it over the bar
Adeyemo replaces Orsi for Crawley
81 mins: Flag goes up
Klaidi Lolos hits the bar and then heads in the rebound but he was offside
79 mins: More changes
Crawley replace Jeremy Kelly with Nick Tsaroulla
Dons replace Alex Gilbey and Jack Payne with Emre Tezgel and MJ Williams
73 mins: Dean clears the stand
You’d put your house on him normally to hit the target, but Max Dean taking aim from the edge of the box has stuck it over the stand behind the goal
71 mins: Sucker punch
That third goal has really knocked the stuffing out of Dons. They were playing the best they had been in the whole game until then but just look lost for ideas and a way out of this mess.
Lofthouse has looked lively since coming on but his cross was high enough for Addai to gather comfortably
65 mins: GOAL - Cruel deflection
They looked as though they were getting back into it, but a wicked deflection on Ronan Darcy’s cross has taken it over Michael Kelly and into the net.
It’s 3-0, and the mountain just got even bigger