Crawley Town defender charged after red card in MK Dons defeat
The Crawley Town man was sent off in the 85th minute at Stadium MK last month
Crawley Town defender Laurence Maguire has been charged by the FA with two rules breaches following his red card against MK Dons last month.
Following Alex Gilbey's strike to make it 2-0 to Dons late on at Stadium MK, Maguire was shown a second yellow card while he went forward for a Crawley free-kick, appearing to say something to referee Ross Joyce. The defender had to be escorted off the field by several of his team-mates. WATCH THE INCIDENT HERE
The FA have since confirmed the 26-year-old has been charged. Their statement read: "Crawley Town's Laurence Maguire has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.1 after their EFL League Two game against Milton Keynes Dons on Friday, 29 December.
"It's alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the match referee, assistant referee and/or fourth official in the 85th minute following his dismissal. Laurence Maguire has until Tuesday, 9 January, to provide a response."