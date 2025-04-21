Crewe Alexandra 0-1 MK Dons - League Two football secured with win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Get the latest from the game.
Crewe Alexandra vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME! MK Dons win!
They’ve done it! League Two football secured, first win for Paul Warne!
95 mins: Keeper is up!
Long throw, Demetriou launches it, Marschall is up, Dons half-clear, cross in, Marschall with the header but it’s wide!
Meanwhile
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: Over the bar
Crewe send another ball into the box, a combination of Tomlinson and Offord ensure the header is over the bar
88 mins: Just wide
Close from Orsi. Hendry wins it in midfield, races forwards, he has White and Orsi in support, finds the striker who bends an effort just past the post
83 mins: Off the post!
Cracking free-kick from Tabiner, it’s clipped the upright and gone wide.
That’s as close as Crewe have come
78 mins: Another swap
Hogan replaced by Orsi
75 mins: Change
Liam Kelly has been great this afternoon, run himself into the ground.
He’s replaced by Charlie Waller.
For Crewe: Thomas is off, Agius, and Hemmings is replaced by Thibaut
Meanwhile...
68 mins: Oh so close
Brilliant front Hogan to skip past Demetriou, he cuts inside but his shot is deflected just onto the roof of the net
64 mins: White hits one
Not far away from Joe White, he arrows a shot on goal, Dons’ first real intent of the second-half, but while Marschall is at full stretch, it’s off target
60 mins: Away
Hemmings fires it into the wall and Dons eventually clear.
Double change for the visitors: Leko is replaced by Hendry, and Joe White comes on for Aaron Nemane
59 mins: Free kick
Dangerous place for a Crewe free kick, given away by Leko.
Hemmings and Conway over it
56 mins: Change
Zac Williams makes way for ex-Dons loanee Chris Long
54 mins: Sloppy
Dons caught napping at the back, deep cross towards Tabiner, he’s allowed to take a touch and square it before Tomlinson gets a block on Lunt’s shot
51 mins: Gathered
The free-kick is sent in low, it seems to get lost in the melee before MacGillivray picks up at his feet
50 mins: Booked
Nemane fouls 25 yards from goal, into the book
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.