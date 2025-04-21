Live

Crewe Alexandra 0-1 MK Dons - League Two football secured with win

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 21st Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 16:53 BST
MK Dons kick off their penultimate away day at Crewe Alexandra on Easter Monday.

Get the latest from the game.

Crewe Alexandra vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:52 BST

FULL TIME! MK Dons win!

They’ve done it! League Two football secured, first win for Paul Warne!

16:51 BST

95 mins: Keeper is up!

Long throw, Demetriou launches it, Marschall is up, Dons half-clear, cross in, Marschall with the header but it’s wide!

16:49 BST

Meanwhile

16:46 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

16:46 BST

89 mins: Over the bar

Crewe send another ball into the box, a combination of Tomlinson and Offord ensure the header is over the bar

16:45 BST

88 mins: Just wide

Close from Orsi. Hendry wins it in midfield, races forwards, he has White and Orsi in support, finds the striker who bends an effort just past the post

16:39 BST

83 mins: Off the post!

Cracking free-kick from Tabiner, it’s clipped the upright and gone wide.

That’s as close as Crewe have come

16:34 BST

78 mins: Another swap

Hogan replaced by Orsi

16:32 BST

75 mins: Change

Liam Kelly has been great this afternoon, run himself into the ground.

He’s replaced by Charlie Waller.

For Crewe: Thomas is off, Agius, and Hemmings is replaced by Thibaut

16:28 BST

Meanwhile...

16:24 BST

68 mins: Oh so close

Brilliant front Hogan to skip past Demetriou, he cuts inside but his shot is deflected just onto the roof of the net

16:20 BST

64 mins: White hits one

Not far away from Joe White, he arrows a shot on goal, Dons’ first real intent of the second-half, but while Marschall is at full stretch, it’s off target

16:17 BST

60 mins: Away

Hemmings fires it into the wall and Dons eventually clear.

Double change for the visitors: Leko is replaced by Hendry, and Joe White comes on for Aaron Nemane

16:16 BST

59 mins: Free kick

Dangerous place for a Crewe free kick, given away by Leko.

Hemmings and Conway over it

16:12 BST

56 mins: Change

Zac Williams makes way for ex-Dons loanee Chris Long

16:11 BST

54 mins: Sloppy

Dons caught napping at the back, deep cross towards Tabiner, he’s allowed to take a touch and square it before Tomlinson gets a block on Lunt’s shot

16:07 BST

51 mins: Gathered

The free-kick is sent in low, it seems to get lost in the melee before MacGillivray picks up at his feet

16:06 BST

50 mins: Booked

Nemane fouls 25 yards from goal, into the book

