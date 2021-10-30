Crewe Alexandra 1-4 MK Dons: Get the latest live from the game
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 17:00
FULL TIME: Crewe Alexandra 1-4 MK Dons
What a mad half-an-hour of football at the end there. Dons clinical with their chances (except the easiest of the lot from the spot) as they put it to bed at the end, not playing their best and at times, not the best in the game either.
GOAL! 90+5 mins: Watters makes it four!
A ball over the top towards Watters, the striker shrugs off the attentions of the defence and smashes it through the legs of Jaaskelainen to make it 4-1!
GOAL! 82 mins: Dons surely wrap it up!
Involved in all of the goals so far this afternoon, it was only right Peter Kioso gets his name on the scoresheet to surely wrap it up for Dons. Found just inside the box on the right, he smashes it low past Jaaskelainen, takes a little deflection en route in!
3-1!
75 mins: Watters comes on
Mo Eisa’s afternoon is done with a goal and a missed penalty, he’s replaced by Max Watters.
70 mins: Dons make a change
Hiram Boateng comes on for Josh McEachran.
68 mins: SAVED!
Oh it’s a really poor penalty from Eisa, low to the right of Jaaskelainen and easy for the keeper to save.
67 mins: PENALTY!
Eisa is downed by the Crewe keeper Will Jaaskelainen!
Great chance for Dons here...
GOAL! 64 mins: Dons retake the lead
They’ve not had a lot of chances really, but Matt O’Riley has given MK Dons the lead again!
Kioso’s delivery into the box, it’s half-cleared by the Crewe defence but it drops to O’Riley on the penalty spot who spins it into the bottom corner!
2-1 to the visitors.
60 mins: A decent spell from Dons
For the first time in the game, MK Dons have put together a decent spell of football, passing well and carving themselves some good space in front of goal. The move culminates though in an effort for Matt O’Riley who pings it just over the top.
Attendance: 4,501
GOAL 52 mins: Long gets Crewe level
All too easy for Crewe really as they draw level early in the second half. Bennett gets space on the left-flank, sends it to the far post for Long to get something on it, and it may have taken a deflection on it’s way past Fisher.
It’s probably just about what Crewe deserve as well, it’s been just as messy in this second period as in the first.