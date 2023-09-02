Crewe Alexandra 2-1 MK Dons: Crewe complete the turnaround to lead
73 mins: Dons’ first effort of the half
Finally, a shot on goal for Dons. Dean taking it on himself, runs 50 yards with the ball to the edge of the box, fires in an effort which Davies has to dive to his left to save. The corner comes to nothing.
68 mins: GOAL - Crewe turn it around
Dons have flung open the door for Crewe in this second-half and find themselves behind. Shot comes in from the edge of the box, MacGillivray palms it away but Baker-Richardson is on hand to poke the home side in front.
2-1
62 mins: GOAL - Thomas equalises
Tracey has a made a huge impact and once again he’s pulled away to the right, pulls it back for Thomas on the edge of the box and he’s picked out the bottom corner to equalise for Crewe, who have been let back into this game by MK Dons
1-1
58 mins: Crewe should be level
Tracey causes the trouble, Baker-Richardson in acres of space but forces a save from MacGillivray, it falls into the path of Demetriou but with the goal wide open, he fires into the side netting
55 mins: Thomas into the book
Late one on Gilbey by Conor Thomas, and he becomes the first one to go into the book this afternoon
50 mins: Bright start from Crewe
Like last week, Dons have been a bit slow out the blocks here in the second-half while Crewe have played their best football of the game in the opening five minutes of the game.
Long goes down in the box under pressure from Tucker, but no appeals other than from the supporters. No penalty given
Second half
Underway in the second-half, Crewe kick off with a change, replacing Cooney with Tracey
View from the press box
HALF TIME: Crewe Alexandra 0-1 MK Dons
Dons in control here. Leko with the opening goal after just eight minutes, and have looked by far the better side.
Crewe looked at sea early on, but grew into it with a couple of dangerous crosses, while at the other end, Robson and Harvie have both had decent attempts at extending their lead.
45+1 mins: Harvie with a late run
Ooooh Leko’s ball into Harvie is a decent one, he just can’t get a clean connection with his head and it loops harmlessly wide