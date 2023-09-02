Crewe Alexandra 2-1 MK Dons: Crewe complete the turnaround to lead

News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons are in action this afternoon at the Mornflake Stadium to take on Crewe Alexandra

By Toby Lock
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 16:34 BST

Crewe Alexandra 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE

16:37 BST

73 mins: Dons’ first effort of the half

Finally, a shot on goal for Dons. Dean taking it on himself, runs 50 yards with the ball to the edge of the box, fires in an effort which Davies has to dive to his left to save. The corner comes to nothing.

16:34 BST

68 mins: GOAL - Crewe turn it around

Dons have flung open the door for Crewe in this second-half and find themselves behind. Shot comes in from the edge of the box, MacGillivray palms it away but Baker-Richardson is on hand to poke the home side in front.

2-1

16:28 BST

62 mins: GOAL - Thomas equalises

Tracey has a made a huge impact and once again he’s pulled away to the right, pulls it back for Thomas on the edge of the box and he’s picked out the bottom corner to equalise for Crewe, who have been let back into this game by MK Dons

1-1

16:22 BST

58 mins: Crewe should be level

Tracey causes the trouble, Baker-Richardson in acres of space but forces a save from MacGillivray, it falls into the path of Demetriou but with the goal wide open, he fires into the side netting

16:19 BST

55 mins: Thomas into the book

Late one on Gilbey by Conor Thomas, and he becomes the first one to go into the book this afternoon

16:15 BST

50 mins: Bright start from Crewe

Like last week, Dons have been a bit slow out the blocks here in the second-half while Crewe have played their best football of the game in the opening five minutes of the game.

Long goes down in the box under pressure from Tucker, but no appeals other than from the supporters. No penalty given

16:09 BST

Second half

Underway in the second-half, Crewe kick off with a change, replacing Cooney with Tracey

15:59 BST

View from the press box

15:52 BST

HALF TIME: Crewe Alexandra 0-1 MK Dons

Dons in control here. Leko with the opening goal after just eight minutes, and have looked by far the better side.

Crewe looked at sea early on, but grew into it with a couple of dangerous crosses, while at the other end, Robson and Harvie have both had decent attempts at extending their lead.

15:47 BST

45+1 mins: Harvie with a late run

Ooooh Leko’s ball into Harvie is a decent one, he just can’t get a clean connection with his head and it loops harmlessly wide

