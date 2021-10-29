Crewe Alexandra vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Crewe Alexandra

A return to winning ways will definitely be on the agenda for MK Dons as they head to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

David Artell’s side sit bottom of the League One pile with three consecutive defeats heading into the game at Gresty Road, and without a win in the division since September 18.

Dons though are in a similarly poor run, losing four in five in all competitions as they slipped to seventh in the table.

And their struggles have come against teams in the drop zone - Doncaster Rovers were bottom when they beat Dons, while Shrewsbury were one place above them when they ran out winners a week later.

Down the years, Dons and the Railwaymen have crossed paths 13 times, with Dons claiming six wins to Alex’s four. Crewe were 2-0 winners in both fixtures last season. Dons’ record at Alexandra Stadium is also leaving a lot to be desired, with Crewe claiming four wins to Dons’ one in seven meetings.

Andy Haines will referee the game on Saturday. Involved in 14 games this season, Mr Haines has booked 39 players but has kept his red card in his pocket thus far. His last MK Dons game was the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers on the opening day of last season. Oliver Bickle and Steven Plane will run the lines, with Fourth Official Kenwyn Hughes.