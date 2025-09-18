Crowley and Maguire are keen to play their way into Warne's MK Dons plans

Duo are ready to play themselves into Warne’s plans

Returning Dan Crowley and Laurence Maguire are champing at the bit to get more regular game time at MK Dons after missing so much of the early season exchanges.

Crowley missed Paul Warne’s handful of games at the end of last season through injury, and could only join in training towards the latter parts of pre-season while Maguire missed the friendly games, only making his comeback this week in the Vertu Trophy.

With both back in contention, and a few from the treatment room edging closer to returns, Warne said he has a few more reinforcements on the horizon.

“He’s shown a lot of patience,” Warne said of Crowley. “If he didn’t, he wouldn’t get back in. If he had a paddy, rattled his feet on the floor, I would have had no respect for him. The players in front of him are playing really well as he knows, and he has to wait for an opportunity.

“He did really well at Chesterfield. Initially, I thought he had the wrong golf club because he hit a few four irons when he needed an eight, but once he got his range back he was good. He adds something different to our midfield, and he is in contention to play again.

“His rehabilitation took virtually all of pre-season which is always difficult because all of the messaging, all the bonding happens then. He joined in when the lads were already much fitter.”

He continued: “When a player has been out for a while and comes back, their personalities are different. Laurence is so keen to get back. Out of the performance the other night (against West Ham U21s), he was one of the better players. I’m pleased to have him back. Selfishly, we need defensive competition as well because we are thin on the ground.

“Hopefully Joe (Tomlinson) isn’t a million miles away, and then in a couple of weeks Jon Mellish will be back as well so things will look a lot better.”