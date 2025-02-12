Crowley backs MK Dons coaches and players to get out of their rut

MK Dons’ midfielder spoke after the side’s defeat in Barrow on Tuesday night

Dan Crowley admitted something has to change to alter the fortunes of MK Dons.

Suffering their ninth defeat in 13 games on Tuesday night in the 2-1 defeat to Barrow, Dons dropped to 15th in League Two, with their promotion chances in tatters with 16 games to go.

Crowley, a marque signing in the January transfer window, set up Scott Hogan for the opener, but could only watch on as Barrow struck twice to send the side packing back to MK1.

The dismal run has plenty of supporters dismayed, and the players are feeling it too, the former Notts County man admitted, saying something has to change.

“At this time in the season, with this run of form, it has to change,” he said. “I believe it will because we've got top people in charge, a top manager, top coaching staff and a great set of lads. It's a great dressing room to be in, and I've loved being here so far and that's why it's so upsetting.

“When you're losing as a team, it's killing us inside. But we'll get it right. It's just not going for us at the moment, and football is a cruel game and it feels sorry for no-one. The only ones who can put it right is us. We have to put it right.

“I don't believe in luck, but I believe the first one will be the hardest one. Once we get that, we'll get more.

“The performances are there. If we were coming away from games thinking we were miles off it, I'd be really worried. It's small things we have to put right, like a lapse in concentration, or silly fouls. If we take those out of the game here, it would be totally different. It's not an easy fix.”