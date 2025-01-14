Crowley's Boxing Day audition left an impression at MK Dons

Dan Crowley | Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, MK Dons’ newest signing put in an impressive audition for his former club

As MK Dons fans filed out of Stadium MK on Boxing Day, looking forward to leftover turkey and pigs in blankets perhaps more than ever, one name was on their lips: Dan Crowley.

The Notts County man showed no mercy on his would-be suitors that day, orchestrating a midfield masterclass as the Magpies ran roughshod at MK1, a more comfortable 2-0 win you’ll struggle to see. And Crowley was at the heart of it all.

The orchestrator, tormentor, string-puller and dictator of play that day, Crowley walked off the field with a goal and an assist in the win, head and shoulders the best player on the park. But while his performance spoke for itself, he left the field knowing he was under the spotlight perhaps more than ever.

“It was a little bit like an audition, I wanted to show everyone what I can do here,” said the 27-year-old. “It was quite awkward that day to be honest. I know a lot of people here - Carl Laraman, Aaron Nemane, Scott Hogan - and everyone knew my situation, and that MK were interested in me.

“It was a strange day. In the back of my head, I had a feeling I'd be here in a few weeks.

“But whatever team I'm playing for, I give 100 per cent, I'm a winner and I want to be the best player on the pitch. It was a good day for me, personally.”

Crowley caused issues for Dons in the 3-3 draw with Notts County at Meadow Lane last season | Jane Russell

It was not the first time he tormented Dons either. Crowley was a key man in the thrilling 3-3 draw between the sides at Meadow Lane last season too, linking up with Aaron Nemane - who did in fact make the summer move to Milton Keynes - down the right flank.

Reuniting with his old running mate again, Crowley hopes the pair can rekindle their relationship on the field and replicate the results they enjoyed at Notts County too.

He said: “I can't wait. I play on the right side, and he plays there too and we formed and amazing relationship together. We play so well together, it was so fun to play with him. He's so quick, all he wants to do is run in behind, and all I want to do is play that ball to him! It's a match made in heaven.”