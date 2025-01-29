Crucial victory feels like a defeat for Dons skipper Gilbey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MK Dons captain and match-winner spoke after the 2-1 triumph over Harrogate Town

The mood in MK Dons’ dressing room after Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Harrogate Town felt more like a defeat, according to Alex Gilbey.

In a performance described as ‘rubbish’ by boss Scott Lindsey, Dons rode their luck with Gilbey’s stoppage time rocket securing their first three points since New Year’s Day, coming a minute after Harrogate’s equaliser had threatened to give the visitors a more than justified share of the spoils.

Following Saturday’s excellent performance in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon, Gilbey said he was confused at how Dons could be so Jekyll and Hyde, admitting the mood after Tuesday’s win felt flat.

“It doesn't feel like a win, it's really confusing,” he said. “We were miles off the levels we expect. Even when it's been really bad, I don't remember it being as bad as that. Thankfully, we've won, got three points and we can review it.

“We needed to back up Saturday's performance. It was punchy, snappy, everything about us was us and what we expect. But we backed it up with that.

“The biggest feeling is disappointment, because 18 lads have gone out and performed like that. After the positive of the weekend, it's something I didn't really expect and it's caught us all off-guard.

“We invited pressure way too much, we were really sloppy. Our turnovers led to their chances. The lads defended the box really well, so there are positives, but the gaps were massive.”

Despite the performance though, Gilbey said winning for only the second time in nearly two months was the most important thing to come out of the night, and gives them a platform again to remount their promotion charge.

He added: “We needed three points more than we've ever needed three points, so we can lick our wounds.

“It's so weird because it feels like we've lost even though we've won. The most important thing was the win.”