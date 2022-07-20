Cumming has unfinished business on his return to MK Dons

Jamie Cumming wants to get promoted with MK Dons this time around to make up for the disappointing finish to last season.

The keeper, on loan from Chelsea, returned to the club a couple of weeks ago for his second spell at the club, and one he wants to end with promotion.

Cumming’s arrival last January coincided with a ramp up in form from Dons, as he kept 10 clean sheets in 28 appearances but the club fell short of promotion, losing out in the play-offs.

This time around though, Cumming says he has a sense of unfinished business at Stadium MK.

“Definitely. It was disappointing how it ended last season but when you look at what we did last season, we overachieved in terms of our budget and the size of the club.

“Coming back, I want to go one step further and, from a personal point, I want to keep improving too. I feel with the people here, this is the perfect place for me to do that.

“I enjoyed (last season) and I learned a lot. The staff and all the lads were brilliant. The aim this season though is to go one step further.”

Cumming is no stranger to seeing a big personnel turnaround at Stadium MK, even in his short time at the club, having seen a big change in January too. With 11 players coming in so far during the summer, himself included, Cumming said the transition has been taken in their stride so far.

“There is a big turnaround, just as there was in January but one thing I know about this club is their recruitment is really good,” he said. “It happens often, but they bring in players who will suit the style of play. I'm sure there will be more coming in but it has been really positive so far.

“We've lost Twiney and H - arguably our two main players last season - but we've replaced them and for us as a team, it's about being aligned with how we want to play.