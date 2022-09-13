Cumming is growing in stature and influence in the MK Dons dressing room

Keeper Jamie Cumming says he is not the loudest voice in the Dons dressing room, but believes he can be one of the leading ones

The impact and influence goalkeeper Jamie Cumming is having on the MK Dons squad is growing game-by-game.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has arguably been Dons’ man of the match in the league games against Morecambe, which Dons won 4-0, and the 1-0 defeat to Exeter City.

While he made a big impression on his initial loan spell from Chelsea last season, keeping 10 clean sheets in 25 matches as the side reached the League One play-offs, Cumming’s presence this season has been greater felt.

Though his shot-stopping capabilities were lesser-spotted last term, they were still on display. This season though, he has been far busier.

“Last season, we were giving away fewer chances but at the end of the day, it’s my job to stop the ball going in the net,” he said. “Like a striker putting the ball in the net, it’s what I’m there for. Sometimes you don’t really even think about it, it just happens as you try and keep the ball out.

“I’d love us to be getting more points and for me to be less busy. To be able to keep clean sheets, that it nothing to do with me individually, but it’s a group efforts.

“We don’t want to give away as many easy chances, and it’s something at the moment we need to get better at.”

Cumming’s showings since returning for his second loan spell have continued to impress head coach Liam Manning too, who feels he has matured the more he has bedded back into the Dons fold.

Manning said: “I’ve seen the progress he’s made from last season, and even from the start of this season - he has really matured.

“He has his emotions controlled, he doesn’t get annoyed, frustrated or anxious when things aren’t going right.

“And he has stepped up to be a bit of a leader in the group too. We want to challenge him to do more of that, it’s something he has in him.”

“I’ve played over 100 league games now, and I think I’d class myself as an experienced player,” Cumming continued.

“We’ve got experience in the dressing room even though we’re very young, and we need voices to speak out in the squad.