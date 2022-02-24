Cumming is proving to be a huge asset on his Dons loan

Keeper Jamie Cumming

Liam Manning said he had no doubts that Jamie Cumming would bring a new dimension to MK Dons after bringing the keeper in in January.

Following the sale of Andrew Fisher to Swansea during the transfer window, Dons moved swiftly to add Cumming, who had been on loan at Gillingham from parent club Chelsea, to their squad.

In his nine games in a Dons shirt, Cumming has conceded just five goals and lost only once as Dons have flown up the table into third spot and has quickly established himself as a key member of the squad.

“I've been really pleased with Jamie,” said Manning. “He's a keeper we were watching for a while so we knew he'd fit in and his transition has been smooth. He's done really well.

“Even the little things, like coming to get set pieces has been massive to ease pressure, but it also them impacts how the opposition put the ball into the box. When you look at it, he's been a huge asset but our challenge is to keep making him better, and he's constantly challenging Lewis Price (Dons’ keeper coach) on how to get better.