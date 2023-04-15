Cumming praised for penalty save reaction during Dons’ draw with Cheltenham

Jamie Cumming did brilliantly to save Alfie May’s second-half penalty

After his error led to the opener, MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming more than made up for it in the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Playing a risky ball to Josh McEachran on the edge of the box, Cumming saw Elliot Bonds steal in and round the keeper before slotting the visitors a goal ahead after just 12 minutes. While the Dons players rallied around the stopper, the on-loan Chelsea man did his making up for it with 21 minutes remaining.

After Jack Tucker fouled Aidan Keena for the second penalty of the game with the match poised at 2-1, Cumming flew to his left to deny potent striker Alfie May, though he would later go on to bundle a 97th minute equaliser over the line.

Anthony Stewart with Jamie Cumming after the opening goal for Cheltenham

Defender Zak Jules, who has played in front of Cumming for the majority of the season, said no-one apportioned blame after the opening goal went in, and praised the keeper for not only his response but his performances throughout this season.

“With the way we play, mistakes will happen from time-to-time,” said Jules. “Jamie has been outstanding all season - one of our best performers. Out of all the games we've played, to make a mistake here and there can happen. No-one is blaming anyone.

“I was pleased for him to save the penalty - I had a feeling he was going to save it. He's done really well.”

