Cumming topped a lot of lists when Dons were hunting for a new keeper

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming “has been one of the standout goalkeepers across the EFL” according to MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting

Jamie Cumming topped a lot of MK Dons’ recruitment requirements as they hunted for a new goalkeeper to replace Andrew Fisher.

The 22-year-old was on loan with Gillingham for the first half of the season from Chelsea, but swapped Priestfield for Stadium MK this afternoon (Thursday) where he will remain until the end of the campaign.

Dons were thrust into a search for a new goalkeeper when Andrew Fisher was sold to Swansea City on Tuesday ahead of their game against AFC Wimbledon.

Goalkeeper Coach Lewis Price said Cumming ticked all the boxes Dons needed and believes he will easily fit into their style of play.

He said: “We have watched a lot of him this season and Liam (Sweeting) has done a lot of recruitment analysis too - he came out on top in a lot of what we were looking for.

“I like his presence in the goal - he’s positive and on the front. It’s clear from his time coming through at Chelsea and with England that he is comfortable with the ball at his feet as well.

“He’s done well at Gillingham and Stevenage and comes here having played a lot of football at professional level. We are excited to have the chance to work with him and hopefully we can help him develop and improve during his time with us.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract someone of Jamie’s quality. He has been one of the standout goalkeepers across the EFL this season and, crucially, arrives sharp and ready to make a difference for us.

“This is the second time this window we have seen a player choose to come to MK Dons mid-season, to not only challenge and help us in the second half of the campaign but also because they buy into the way we play and how we develop people along the way.

“I’d like to thank Chelsea for their assistance in moving as quickly as was possible to allow Jamie to join us.”

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “Jamie has shown what he can do at this level having impressed with Gillingham during the first half of the season. We saw first-hand what he is capable of in the game here on New Year’s Day.