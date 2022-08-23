Cup clash with Dons as important as a Championship game to Watford

Watford will not be taking their eyes off the ball as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Hornets are five undefeated since their return to the second tier, and are in high spirits on and off the field, acording to assistant head coach Richie Kyle.

Given their good start to the campaign, Kyle said his side cannot afford to let their standards slip against a Dons side who wil be out to cause an upset at Vicarage Road.

Read More Manning wants to see his players prove themselves in Watford test

“They’re in good spirits,” Kyle began. “They look sharp and it was a really good session today [Monday]. They’re looking forward to the game.

“We’ve got to treat every game the same, it’s just as important as a league game as far as I’m concerned and you’ve got to make sure your preparation is right. A lot of work has gone into this particular fixture, and we’ve got to make sure the lads know their roles and responsibilities.

“Some people need a bit of a rest, it’s been a full-on start to the season, but also it’s an opportunity for some players as well.”

“You can see they’ve got a style and identity to what they do,” said Kyle of Dons. “We’ve watched their last few games and I was impressed with how they play. You can see they’re a well-coached team and they have good players.