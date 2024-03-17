Cup final an opportunity to make more memories for MK Dons Women

MK Dons Women's manager Charlie Bill. Pic: CTF Photography

MK Dons Women have the opportunity to create more memories to last a lifetime today as they seek to retain their Berks & Bucks County Cup.

Taking on Reading FC in the final, Charlie Bill's side face the side they knocked out at the semi-final stage last season en route to lifting the trophy.

It has been a hectic week for Dons, with back-to-back away games at Chatham and Rugby, giving them precious little time to fully focus on the final. The opportunity to retain their trophy again though, and create more memories for the club is a huge motivator though.

"We won it last time, and they're memories that last a lifetime," said Bill. "We feel a bit of pressure because we're looking to retain it, but we've also got new members of the group who are looking to win it for the first time.

"It has been non-stop this week. We've not really been able to think much about the final with two league games away leading up to it. We've put a lot of miles in, it has taken a lot out of us, but as soon as those games were out of the way, we had that buzz of it being a cup final week.

"Winning it again would be massive. Our U14s and U16s have won the cup as well, and the club is so supportive of this team. I speak to the chairman a lot and he's so proud of the women and what they do.

"We managed to do it last year, and we want to take some of that experience into the final on Sunday to create another moment for this club."

WSL2 side Reading tend to use the competition to blood their youngsters for senior football, but their full-time profession means they will still likely cause Dons issues, according to Bill.

He continued: "They're a young group, it is predominantly their U21s programme to get their players senior minutes. But they're a full-time club, they're in seven days a week, so they'll be technically clean, good on the ball. But last season we knocked them out in the semi-final.