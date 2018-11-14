D'Ath 'must strengthen his game' to become a Dons regular

He set up both of MK Dons' goals in the 3-2 defeat to Brighton U21s, but manager Paul Tisdale believes Lawson D'Ath is still trying to get up to speed.

The midfielder has suffered with two years of injuries, limiting his time on the field. Since moving to Stadium MK from Luton in the summer, D'Ath has made just seven appearances but has featured in each of the last three.

And though he turned provider for Kieran Agard and Mitch Hancox on Tuesday night, Tisdale said he still has a way to go.

"I think he will be the first to admit he still needs to strengthen his game, getting sharp and to the levels we expect and he expects of himself," said the manager afterwards. "He's missed a lot of football and it's unfair to judge those players readily against those who play week in week out, but that's football. I need to take a more pragmatic view, and I'm eeking these players gradually back in."