Dagger joins Jackson’s new-look MK Dons backroom staff

Aaron Dagger has been added to MK Dons’ backroom staff after following new head coach Mark Jackson from Leeds United.

The 32-year-old worked alongside Jackson at Elland Road as the Performance Analyst for the U21s, and will be Technical Insights Analyst at Stadium MK.

”I am privileged to have this opportunity to join MK Dons and working alongside Mark,” said Dagger.

“We have developed a strong relationship during our time together at Leeds United and while I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Elland Road, it was a no brainer when he asked me to join him here at this Club. I am looking forward to getting started.”

Head Coach Mark Jackson saidd: “I have worked with Aaron a long time and we’ve developed a strong connection, so I am very pleased he’s been able to join me.”

“As someone who knows my ideas, he will be crucial in transferring that methodology to the players and staff. He is going to be a key figure for me to lean on, alongside the other fantastic staff we already have in place here at the xlub.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting added: “Aaron joins us in an exciting new role that sees us further add to the team that continually drives our high-performance environment.

“Aaron has worked with Mark for a long time and will be responsible for assisting in the delivery of Mark’s methodology to the players.

