Dan Micciche nominated for Manager of the Month for March

MK Dons boss Dan Micciche has made the EFL shortlist for League 1 Manager of the Month for March.

After losing six of his opening eight games, Micciche guided Dons to 10 points from five games in March, keeping alive their hopes of League 1 survival.

Micciche though isn't the only relegation battler up for the gong. Rochdale's Keith Hill and Fleetwood's John Sheridan are among the contenders, as is Paul Cook from promotion chasing Wigan Athletic.

The winners of the award will be announced on Friday morning.