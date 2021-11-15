Darling has ‘improved massively’ since making switch to MK Dons

Harry Darling celebrates scoring against Stevenage in the FA Cup

Nearly a year on from his move from Cambridge United, Harry Darling says he has improved on and off the pitch since moving to MK Dons.

The 22-year-old defender has racked up 42 appearances for Dons since signing towards the end of January this year, establishing himself in the centre of the back three immediately upon his arrival. Quickly standing out for his style of play on the ball, charges out from defence and ambitious attempts on goal too, Darling also endeared himself to the supporters too.

On Saturday, he came up against his former club but showed little remorse as Liam Manning’s side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners at Stadium MK.

Darling said his game has developed a great deal since making the move to Milton Keynes, praising both Manning and former boss Russell Martin, who signed him, for their roles in helping him improve.

“I’ve loved every minute,” said Darling. “It was such an easy transition as soon as I came in.

“As a player, I feel I’ve developed massively as a player under Russ and under Liam. They have both helped me a great deal on and off the pitch.

“Liam and the coaching staff have been brilliant since they’ve come in. It was a tough situation to come into when Russ left. All the boys love Liam, we all play for him and it shows on the pitch.”

Having spoken honestly about Dons’ defensive displays after Dons’ 2-2 draw with Stevenage in the FA Cup first round - the replay of which will be played tomorrow night at the Lamex Stadium - Darling said he and his team-mates have been too sloppy at the back, and the goals they have conceded have been poor from their perspective.

That said though, Dons’ win on Saturday lifted them to fifth spot in League One, but Darling’s high standards show what the defender believes the club should be aiming for this season.

He said: “We have high aspirations for the season. We’ve started well, but looking over the games we’ve dropped points in, we’re disappointed because we know we can do a lot better.