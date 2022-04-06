Darling nominated for League One’s Player of the Month

Harry Darling has been nominated for Player of the Month for March. The defender scored twice and set another up during four matches last month.

The accolades continue to roll in for MK Dons as Harry Darling was nominated for League One Player of the Month for March.

Dons played just four times in March, picking up 10 from a possible 12 points, and Darling scored twice in vital matches against Rotherham and Wigan - both of Dons’ automatic promotion rivals. He also chipped in with an assist.

“He has had a really solid month,” said head coach Liam Manning as he took a month off from getting nominated for Manager of the Month.

“He's progressing again. He's still only 22 despite all his appearances. When you think of the age a centre back peaks at, he's still got a while to go before he gets there.

“He's shown a lot of progress across the season, that's a credit to the staff but Harry too for working on his own programme, improving his game. I look at him and he's in a much better place.”

The defender faces opposition from influential Sheffield Wednesday play-maker Barry Bannan, Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, who scored five in six in March, and Plymouth Argyle’s creative spark Danny Major after he created four goals and scored one himself.

In the running for Manager of the Month are Steve Cotterill (Shrewsbury Town), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic) and Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle).

The winners will be revealed on Friday.