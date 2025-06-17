Darling reunites with Manning in Norwich as MK Dons miss out on cash

Harry Darling | Getty Images

The 25-year-old has joined Norwich City but it has implications for MK Dons

Former MK Dons defender Harry Darling has confirmed he will reunite with Liam Manning at Norwich City after leaving Swansea City at the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old left Stadium MK in the summer of 2022 for Wales in a deal worth in excess of £1 million, amassing 112 appearances for the Swans and netting 12 goals. He also captained the side on numerous occasions last season as they finished 11th in the Championship.

But with his initial three-year contract up, he has opted to move on, rekindling his relationship with ex-Dons boss Manning. The pair enjoyed Dons’ most successful season in a decade in 2021/22 when they came within a point of automatic promotion from League One, missing out to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs.

Manning took over at Carrow Road a couple of weeks ago, following Bristol City’s defeat in the Championship play-offs to Sheffield United.

Darling’s departure on a free transfer from Swansea means Dons will miss out on a sell-on clause built into his initial move.

“I have made friends for life on and off the pitch during my time at the club and have many memories to savour," Darling said in a social media post confirming his departure.

“For us as a family, Swansea will always be a very special place as it is the birthplace of our baby daughter Gigi.

“As I move on to the next chapter of my career I will always reflect warmly on my time as a Jack and I thank you for your support in good times and bad over these last few years.”

Discussing his move and reunion with Manning, he added: “Liam being in charge, I worked with him before at MK Dons so I didn't need convincing too much about the style of play. I really enjoyed it last time working with him.

“I'm delighted, it's been a long time coming after a lot of conversations. I'm happy to finally get it sorted and I'm looking forward to getting started.”