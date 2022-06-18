Darling thanks Dons and the supporters after making Swansea move

Harry Darling said he loved his 18 month spell at MK Dons and has made friends for life during his time at Stadium MK

Harry Darling said his time at Stadium MK was ‘nothing but a pleasure’ after completing his move to Swansea City on Saturday.

The 22-year-old made 72 appearances in 18 months at Stadium MK after moving from home town Cambridge United, where he began his career.

Last season, Darling was one of the stand-outs as Dons finished third in League One, scoring 10 goals in 49 appearances, including one of the goal of the season contenders with a sublime solo-effort against Morecambe.

After completing his move to Swansea, Darling took to Twitter to bid farewell to Dons.

He wrote: “The last 18 months of my career have been nothing but a pleasure and I owe that to everyone involved at MK Dons.

“Thank you to the fans who have been incredible during my time at Stadium MK, I’m so gutted we couldn’t get the job done last year but I hope we gave you memories that will last forever.

“Thank you to every player and staff member who pushed me to be the best I can be, I’ve made friends for life thanks to MK Dons, I was a pleasure to share a pitch with you all.

“I’ll forever be a Don. H”