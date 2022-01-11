Darling wants a derby day win for MK Dons’ fans

Harry Darling hopes for a win over AFC Wimbledon for the MK Dons fans as well as the players

Harry Darling hopes a win over MK Dons’ biggest rivals AFC Wimbledon tonight will send the fans home from Stadium MK happy.

The 22-year-old played only his second game after from Cambridge United last January in the reverse fixture last season, and helped contribute to one of Dons’ most dominant performances in the 2-0 win at Plough Lane.

Darling and his team-mates head into the home clash off the back of two draws in League One though, still seeking their first win of 2022.

And he knows picking a win up over Dons’ rivals will mean a lot not just to the players but the fans too.

“I’m buzzing,” he said. “It’s a big game for us but we’ll treat it like any other. There’s a little more on it, we’re professionals but we want to win it not just for us but for the fans.

“As players, we already know the history and we know it’s a big occasion. There’s noise around the game, but we want to win the game.

“It’s a special occasion but it’s another occasion to get three points.