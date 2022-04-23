Darling’s Morecambe strike a ‘perfect moment’ for Dons

Harry Darling celebrates his first class goal against Morecambe at Stadium MK. It was the defender’s ninth goal of the season, and put them in pole position to take the three points on Saturday.

Harry Darling’s sensational individual strike against Morecambe has been a long-time coming, according to Dons head coach Liam Manning.

The 22-year-old ran with the ball at his feet from his own half into the Morecambe penalty area, deftly turning onto his right-foot before burying the ball in the far corner on 20 minutes to get Dons off to the start they needed.

Read More Automatic promotion hopes remain as Dons see off Morecambe

“He's really progressed at it this year,” Manning said of his defender. “He’s done it a few times, even in the first half he stepped in and had a shot that went just over.

“At the start of the season, he was really eager to do it, and he has the confidence and quality to do it, but now he knows when to do it.

“It was a perfect moment and shows the quality and physicality he has as well as the technical ability to finish with that composure as well.”

While Darling’s ninth goal does not really make him an unlikely source for a goal this season, Daniel Harvie certainly is, and his first of the campaign came with 11 minutes remaining to ensure Dons bounced back from back-to-back defeats.

The Scot, who netted three times in his debut season at Stadium MK last term, had suffered the wrath of Manning at half-time for not scoring an earlier opportunity.