Date confirmed for MK Dons’ return to pre-season training

The players will return in a couple of weeks

By Toby Lock
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read

The MK Dons first-team will report back to work for pre-season training in less than two weeks time.

New head coach Graham Alexander will get to see his squad together for the first time on Monday June 26 ahead of their League Two campaign, which kicks off on Saturday August 5.

The fixture list will be revealed on Thursday June 22 at 9am.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see their new-look side in action at Wealdstone on Tuesday July 11, before a trip to Barnet (Saturday July 15) and back-to-back home games against Coventry City (Tuesday July 25) and Northampton Town (Saturday July 29).

