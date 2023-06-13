Date confirmed for MK Dons’ return to pre-season training

The MK Dons first-team will report back to work for pre-season training in less than two weeks time.

New head coach Graham Alexander will get to see his squad together for the first time on Monday June 26 ahead of their League Two campaign, which kicks off on Saturday August 5.

Read More New boss must bide his time to meet his MK Dons squad

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fixture list will be revealed on Thursday June 22 at 9am.